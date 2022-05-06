By Sunday Ani

Few weeks to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election, a House of Representatives aspirant on the party’s platform for Ajeromi/Ifelodun Federal Constituency in Lagos State, Chief Francis Bartholomew Chima, has urged party to give a chance to serve saying his decision to throw his heart into the race was to change the political narrative of Ajegunle.

Chief Chima, popularly known as OMOBARCA, made the call in Lagos on Wednesday during the official declaration of his aspiration.

He noted that Ajegunle deserved selfless representation to address the long years of deprivation suffered by the residents.

“I am in this race to change the political narrative of Ajegunle and we can achieve it and make Ajegunle great again with your support. I bring you the good news of hope and love. Together with your support we can rescue Ajegunle.

“For me, it is a call that will change Ajegunle for better and to do that lies in your hand. I am ready to serve. I have requisite credentials for the task ahead and I want to serve you; allow me to do that,” he said.

Director General of Team OMOBARCA Campaign Organisation, Mr. Charles Chidiebere Ejimadu, also reeled out the attributes which endears the aspirant to many, and urged them to support him to pick the party’s ticket during the primaries.

An octogenarian, Pa Fakunle said Chima’s philanthropic spirit earned his support for me even as he said he alongside other party stakeholders were determined to ensure he actualized his aspiration.

“He is a good person. He never harmed anyone. He is just kind to everyone around him. I am convinced that if he gets there, he will help many of his constituents. He is the one that can revive PDP in Ajegunle. He was the first to ensure the party had a befitting secretariat here in Ajegunle,” he said.

A member of the Elders Council in Ajeromi/Ifelodun, Evangelist Israel Ogunrinde urged the aspirant not to be distracted but to follow his passion for great attainment.

“Avoid gossips. Don’t relent in good deeds. In Ajegunle politics, we have many roads to cross and there is time for everything,” he added.

Other party stakeholders and elders spoke glowingly of Chima’s attributes and assured him of their votes both at the primary and general elections.