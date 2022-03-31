By Kunle Rasheed

One of the new faces gunning for a seat in the House of Representatives come 2023 is that of Prince Odi-Okojie, the business tycoon turned-politician and husband of popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson.

Odi-Okojie is hopeful that his people of Esan North East/Esan South East Federal Constituency, Edo State will honour him with the mandate to represent them at the National Assembly, as he’s sure his party, All Progressives Congress (APC) will give him the ticket.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

In this interview, Odi-Okojie opens up on his chances at clinching the party ticket and plans for the people in his constituency among other issues.

You are a successful businessman, why the decision to go into politics?

Life has always been regulated by the ability to have humanity achieve what becomes of benefit to our collective existence as a people. Secondly, politics is a serious business, and successful business people must take the business of politics very seriously. Businesses are operated based on policies and politics. A single policy can adversely affect your business and this will, in turn, affect your Corporate Social Responsibility to society. Flowing from this analogy, you will agree with me that politics in Nigeria must not be left in the hands of professional politicians, who have nothing at stake business-wise. Men of proven integrity who have performed excellently in the private sector must be encouraged to foray into Nigeria’s political firmament for the advancement of the economy. As a businessman, yes, I can inform you that I have achieved this. But when I think and realise that much can still be done not only in the business arena but also in humanitarian and charitable services to society, politics becomes the noblest alternative to lifting more people out of poverty and empowering our women and youths, thereby achieving more. This stimulated my interest to go into politics. With more resources, one can deliver more to the people. I mean those that are mainly in need and not those in want, and as humans, we are always in need. Those in dire need must be helped and that is my propeller in the business of politics.

Your poster was out sometime ago that you wanted to vie for deputy governorship of Edo State, knowing that it’s always an appointed position, why did you do this?

We are all aware that our laws do not permit any Nigerian to print poster for the sole purpose of contesting for the office of deputy governor or vice president. These positions are usually filled through nomination in conjunction with the political party and party leaders. However, I did show interest in being a running mate to a governorship candidate of my former party in 2016. In an attempt at pushing my interest and selling my personality before the party leadership, my supporters who were mainly young people went overboard and printed posters with my pictures for deputy governorship. I was grateful to those young people and I am still grateful.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

Well, at that point in time, not too long ago, there were misgivings about accepting one of my calibres, especially among some certain elements in the system. This became a challenge to the party leadership. The leadership knew that I represented a generation birthed with ideas, with which the party leadership was not comfortable. They didn’t want me as a younger generation to be so nominated to that particular position. It’s not because I was not worthy, but rather because at that time, according to them, much work had to be done in selling the party ideology to the populace, in which they felt, I was not capable and they took their decision. Well, I know how that particular election went. That was the election that brought in Mr. Godwin Obaseki as the governor of Edo State for the first time. Today, Edo State people are gnashing their teeth and yawning for a change.

Why the decision to drop that now and settle for the House of Reps?

I am out to serve my people. I love to help the less privileged. I know what it means not to have. I feel the pains of those in need. And my interest is to serve. I may have dropped the deputy governorship bid, but I have not dropped the interest, willingness and readiness to serve humanity. Also, time is as important as it is; we, as humans can’t predict the future, we can only agree on the moment that is presented to us, and what we choose to do with such time as given by fate determines how far one goes in life. At this moment, fate has thrust on us to run for the seat of Esan North East/Esan South East Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, and we are all out to get things done for a seamless victory. The desire to serve is intact; I am passionate about it and by the grace of God, I will serve the good people of my federal constituency from 2023.

Then, you were a member of PDP, are you still contesting on that platform?

Certainly not! I am not contesting on the platform of the PDP but APC.

Why the decision to pitch tent with APC?

Just like life, politics is dynamic. A lot has happened between then and now that time will not permit me to dwell on. One fundamental issue that consistently resonates with me is the issue of young people and of course, our sisters and mothers – the women. By the grace of God, we have a large number of devotees of young people and President Buhari’s-led administration has presented to Nigerians the “Not Too Young to Run” Act. Naturally, with the gesture, the numerous young people and I were drawn away from where we used to be. These and many more reasons informed my decision to run on the platform of APC.

What are the qualities you want to bring on board as a voice for your people, if elected?

As a leader, there are intrinsically fundamental qualities that are necessary if one must succeed as a generationally accepted efficient leader. First, you must be abreast of the challenges and rights of your people. You must know them and they must know you. That is accessibility. On my part, I have a comprehension of the numerous issues affecting my people. I am very much accessible. I am very much accessible to the members of my party at the grassroots, and in a larger perspective, to my constituents. Because of the philanthropic works I have been doing, they know me and I know them. And when elected, I won’t stop. I will continue in my drive to substantially eradicate poverty through various empowerment programmes. I do come along with a vivid understanding of what the people need and what they want to achieve as a society that is fit for all, irrespective of ethnic, religious or gender considerations.

Some lawmakers are mere benchwarmers for not contributing to debates or pushing for a bill; what are the things you wish you can push to alleviate the pains of your people if elected?

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Nigeria’s educational challenges are enormous, not because we do not have the resources or manpower, but because of the inept attitude of understanding the importance of education. One cannot advance society without strongly educating its populace. Sometimes, I am set back on the standard of education, which needs to be improved upon.

Security has become a challenge; not that government is not doing much, but with the states comes greater responsibility. One can’t imagine that, with the security votes allocated to states to support and complement their security architecture, some states still fall behind. Laws should be presented on accountability of such votes, as a way of improving the security architecture of states.

Furthermore, agriculture is what presents sustainability. With the increase in prices of food items and the vast array of fertile lands at our disposal, we must encourage our people to return to the farms. But security should be guaranteed in those farmlands. Agriculture is one aspect of the economy that we must embrace, not only as a community, but also as a nation. More importantly, the Green Chambers just passed the financial autonomy bill for local government. With this, we can implement our ideas on agricultural expansion with the local government. On the scope of human capital and capital empowerment, this has become a challenge to many representatives that had represented this constituency in the past, because they didn’t have an understanding of the issues. And I can assure my constituents that I will focus on agriculture so that people can be self-sufficient.

What is your strength in clinching the party ticket at the primaries?

The people and the party love me. They are aware that I have better plans for them. This will give me an upper hand in the contestation for the APC ticket. I am the aspirant with the people and I am the aspirant to beat.

My strength is my bond with members of the party at the grassroots; we know each other, and they know that I am accessible anytime any day. I operate an open-door policy. My doors are open all day. I do not come from fanciful places, I have been moulded by the society; from a skewed position, I laboured with my hands, I have created that which the populace can accept to be true. I am very much confident that come rain, come sun, I will clinch the party ticket for the House of Representatives seat of my constituency.

You have famous Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie as wife; do you think this would be an added advantage to your political ambition?

I leave this in the hands of our creator. However, I will answer in the affirmative. Let me tell you a fact. Nigerians are very inclined towards ethnicity and origin. No matter how well your intentions are, they always look at your origin. Where does he or she come from? But with my people, they have accepted us and integrated us into society. So, yes, she can be an added advantage. My people love her immeasurably. Because for the better part, she is even more inclined in helping humanity than most people can think. As a couple, we can do only a little, but with the empowerment of my people through their votes, we can do more collectively for the people.

How do you wish to combine family life and politics, knowing the busy schedules of politicians?

By the grace of God, I am not a neophyte any longer. I have in recent years combined family life with business. So, with politics, I can assure you that the concentration will be more because I have my integrity to protect, and that of my family; and also, as a representative of the people, a task and a job to perform. And I’ll make sure I deliver on my agenda and promises.

How would you rate the current National Assembly members in terms of their contributions to national growth?

With the 9th Assembly, I can say they have done well. Although, critics will make you believe otherwise. This current NASS arbitrarily dubbed “Rubber Stamp” assembly has achieved some incredible feats. For example, the NASS has returned Nigeria to the January to December budget cycle; they have enacted the Deep Offshore Act, Petroleum Industry Act and now Electoral Act. Many other great laws have been passed including the Companies and Allied Matters Acts (CAMA).

With the Electoral Act now signed by the President, and also the ongoing Amendment of the Constitution to accommodate local government autonomy, I can say they deserve recognition and appreciation.

A PDP man is presently occupying the seat you’re gunning for, how do you hope to defeat him if chosen as APC flag bearer?

Politics is dynamic as I said earlier. The man is now in his second term. I think to the best of his ability, he has done his best. Of course, his ‘best’ is not my definition of best. I will do more because the largest room in the universe is the room for improvement. With the wind of change blowing inwards and outwards, there is bound to be a new face in Abuja from our constituency from 2023, and that new face shall be me by the grace of God. I am confident in the victory that God has given me.

The Edo State governor used to be in APC before he crossed to PDP, do you think his influence will help the party’s candidate?

With the governor of Edo State being in APC before crossing over to PDP, I don’t think he has that influence anymore to exert on the electorate. People remember you for your performance while in office. So, I don’t see him as someone who can bestow fortunes on the PDP in the state, and in my constituency. In Edo South, maybe, but in Edo Central, we are going on a people-oriented campaign to create that awareness of why the change must be now, and why the people must embrace that change.