From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday explained why one of it’s national leaders and former governor of Delta State, James Ibori, has not be present in it’s campaign rallies across the state.

Party faithful had become worried over the long silence of the ex-governor in PDP affairs, with their concerns heightening on Thursday when Ibori was conspicuously absent at the campaign rally for Ethiope West Local Government Area which was held at his Oghara homestead.

However, spokesman of the PDP presidential campaign council, Charles Aniagwu who doubles as Delta State Commissioner for Information, allayed the concerns of party faithfuls, assuring that there was no division in the party.

Aniagwu was reacting to questions from journalists during a press conference in Asaba on the absence of Ibori particularly at the Oghara rally.

He said the PDP national leader may have been involved in other pressing engagements, noting that there was no rule in the party that compels every member to be present at campaign grounds.

“For instance, am sure you didn’t see me at Oghara for that rally. There are a number of persons you did not see. But I am also sure that you did not see our national leader in APC campaign. It will only be news if you had seen him campaigning for APC.

“There are such persons who are working but either because of one engagement or the other, may not be available in our campaign.

“The only way we can be worried is if you had seen our national leader campaigning for APC which I know he will never do, he is a very strategic person.

“We respect him as our national leader, and we know PDP runs in his blood. So there is no cause for alarm. If he around whether in Asaba or Oghara, he will attend, there is no division,” Aniagwu maintained.

On the recent endorsement of Mr. Peter Obi for president by former president Olusegun Obasanjo and elder statesman, Edwin Clark, Aniagwu insisted that the PDP it’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar were not disturbed, describing the endorsement as isolated.

He said both Obasanjo and Clark only expressed their democratic right by voicing out their preferred candidate, stressing that the ultimate endorsement rested with the majority of Nigerians who would exercise such in favour of the PDP at the polls.

‘’As a presidential council, we do not begrudge either the Labor Party candidate or former president, Olusegun Obasanjo. Our presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, are aware that we are in a contest with other contestant.

‘’This means that it will be a competitive election. The only thing that gives us hope is that we have got the competitive edge to win. So, if there is an endorsement coming from our former president (Obasanjo), we recognize that democracy offers the freedom of expression as guaranteed by the Nigerian Constitution.

‘’With that being the case, we do not have any challenge because we have already received a lot of endorsements from the majority of Nigerians whom indeed, the ultimate power to endorse resides. At the end of the day, the greatest endorsement any candidate can get would be to win the election.

‘’And because we have had cause to interface with the electorates across the length and breadth of Nigeria, we are very confident that Atiku and Okowa will begin the recovery journey on May 29 2023 when they will be sworn in by the grace of God, following the overwhelming endorsement by Nigerians.

‘’So, we do not want to join issues with anybody who is castigating the former president for speaking out their preferences. Most Nigerians understand that Atiku and Okowa can take Nigeria out of the woods. One thing that every Nigerian, irrespective of political inclination, has agreed on is the parlous state of our country.

‘’This is why we are not disturbed over any endorsement coming from anywhere because we believe that most Nigerians have already endorsed Atiku and Okowa and would demonstrate that endorsement on February 25, 2023, when they would file out at the polls to elect them as the President and Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria’’ he said.