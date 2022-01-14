By Wilfred Eya

Senate Chief Whip and former governor of Abia State, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu has given reasons why he is yet to join the 2023 presidential race.

He said he remained the most prepared presidential aspirant ahead of the race but waiting for his party, All Progressives Congress (APC) to take care of certain variables.

Speaking yesterday on Arise Television, the business mogul said the ambitions of all the presidential aspirants would depend on the outcome of the party’s national convention.

He said: I do not own the party, neither does Tinubu or any other person own the party. This party is owned by the Nigerian people and the Nigerian people are the only ones who you know own the party; in a democratic setting, the majority always have their way.”