From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Ahead of the forthcoming general elections, a Senior pastor of the Resurrected Assembly (GROM), Abuja, Pastor Prize Felix Aluko has called on Nigerians to seek the face of God with fasting and prayers for a successful election and peaceful transfer of power in country.

The clergy noted that seeking God’s face with fasting and prayers will not only facilitate the desired answers for good leadership in the country, but also attract divine direction.

Aluko who preached on the topic “The purpose and power of fasting and prayers”, however, counseled that for the prayers to be answered, they must be backed with faith in God and the revelations from the scriptures.

Reading from the book of Isaiah 40: 28-31, the senior pastor said “in a situation where it takes only God to intervene in a matter or turn a situation around, you will need to embark on a fast.

“So if you need divine intervention in any part of your life, it is time to drawn down the hand of God through fasting and prayers.

He added that fasting and prayers is needed for the aversion of impending destruction, danger, disaster and acceleration of prophecy fulfillment, provoking divine visitation and the intensification of spiritual power.

Aluko further admonished Nigerians to always humble themselves before God and seek for forgiveness of sins.

Meanwhile, he announced that the Church shall embark on her annual 28 days fasting and prayers with effect from Tuesday, February 1, 2022.