From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

After his endorsement by over 40 royal fathers, the senatorial ambition of Ned Nwoko, a billionaire lawyer, is gaining more ground.

Nwoko, a former of the House of Representatives, is aspiring to the Red Chamber of the National Assembly on the platform of People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Senior Special Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Financial Matters, Mr. Mark Awanyai while supporting the royal fathers, Nwoko’s pedigree placed him above his contestants.

Awanyai called on delegates from the senatorial district to elect Nwoko to fly the PDP flag for the 2023 general election.

“Nwoko’s determination to end gas flaring if elected, for example, is instructive. By that singular act if actualized will create jobs for our youths as companies will be there to harness the benefit that lies in ending gas flaring.

“His promise not to go to the National Assembly for the sake of contractual jobs is also a good decision. According to him, whatever contractual jobs that are accruing to the people of Delta North will be executed by the people of our constituency.

“You will agree with me that those who before now represented us at the Senate did little to empower our people in this regard. Constituency projects were executed by the representative themselves rather than enriching our people through it. But Nwoko is saying he will change the narrative.

“But beyond this, Nwoko’s experience when he was in the House of Representatives also stands him out among other aspirants. We all knew he performed excellently well and therefore gave a good account of himself.

“Do not forget that the aspirant’s private sports university which is the first in the history of our country has just been approved by the federal government. And as I am talking to you now, several youths have been employed into the institution.

“So you can see that we need a voice in the Senate. Therefore, our people cannot afford to get it wrong this time around by electing some one who cannot give us a quality representation.

“If you look at the achievement of some persons who have represented us in the past, there is just little or nothing to show for it. Therefore, we should identify with our best for now by throwing our weight behind his aspiration”, Awanyai said.