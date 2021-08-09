By Chinelo Obogo

A group, Osinbajo Grassroots Organisation (OGO) has advanced reasons why Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, should be President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor in 2023, saying with the current level of developmental projects scattered across the country, Nigeria needs continuity devoid of bitter politics and political witch-hunting.

The group stated that it would be of disservice to Nigerians if gains recorded during the Buhari-led administration were allowed to be eroded by another crop of leaders who do not understand the dynamics of the country and what it means to effectively manage the nation’s diversity assume leadership positions.

The group’s national convener, Folusho Ojo, said that with Osinbajo’s vast experience and his blend of knowledge across all walks of life, he was better positioned to take the mantle of leadership and continue from where Buhari stops in 2023 and consolidate on his achievements.

Speaking at the weekend during the group’s second edition of ‘Osinbajo Day’, Ojo stated that he was convinced that project Osinbajo 2023 is worth investing in and that the group would begin mobilising for the actualisation of his mandate.

Continuing in his address delivered at the event and titled ‘Unhappy Is The Land That Has No Heroes’, the group’s national convener said that with his antecedents, it is obvious that Nigerians can entrust their future in Osinbajo’s hand.

“This is not a time for long speeches. It is rather a time to reflect and celebrate an iconic leader, who by God’s grace is destined for a greater role. Our purpose of gathering here is not for any reason other than to celebrate the unique leadership qualities of Prof. Oluyemi Oluleke Osinbajo. We are celebrating him because if we have lost hope, he has given hope back to us. If the future looks dark and bleak he is shining light on it.

“As we have said in our earlier releases this is our initiative. We no longer will sit on the sidelines and wait for some self-serving individuals and politicians to saddle us with a leadership that will bring us misery and sadness. President Buhari has built a solid foundation, we therefore must ensure that whoever comes after him will rather build a beautiful edifice on it than demolish it.

“We have seen in this man that person who shares the vision of Mr President and has similar selfless attributes as him. The theme of this year’s celebration is clear: ‘Osinbajo: The Future Beckons’ and with it, we are appealing to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to throw his hat into the ring and take up higher responsibility having worked diligently with the President and with great results to show.

“We are also calling on all of us gathered here today to assume the role of apostles by going out there to preach the gospel according to Osinbajo. He is our leader ,he is our actualiser and I want you all to become the brand ambassadors . We should go out and market him across Nigeria as that man who has the magic wand to take us to the promised land.

“This country and our generation, requires a hero, one that can inspire us to great deeds. It was Andrea , a philosopher who in an exchange with Galileo a fellow philosopher declared that ‘unhappy is the land that has no heroes.‘ As young people we have longed for a hero and we have found heroic attributes in Osinbajo.

“Even if he were not a politician, even if he will not contest for public office now nor in the future, this man deserves to be celebrated for who he is and for the symbols he offers and projects to young Nigerians. It is for this reason and many more that we have chosen, at personal sacrifice, to build a movement aroud him.

“If Heaven does not completely abandon this land of the Gods, there must be an uprising of grass-roots heroes.,” so says Yoshida Shoin a Japanese politician . It is that uprising we want to unleash as young men and women to create our own heroes with whom we shall salvage this country.

“Who knows, your voice, my voice and Osinbajo’s voice may be the redeeming voice for our nation which is presently being badgered and buffeted by shouts of divisiveness and disunity. Osinbajo may be the one to point our teeming youths to the right path. He may be the one to awaken in us that creative energy that will bring our country back to reckoning and make all Nigerians proud once again of their God given country,” Ojo said.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.