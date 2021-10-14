From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Former Minister of State for Education Kenneth Gbagi has said his party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), would win the 2023 presidential election.

Gbagi, a governorship aspirant in Delta State, said Nigerians have seen the difference between the PDP and the All Progressive Congress (APC) and now know better where to cast their ballot.

He said the country has deteriorated in the past six under the APC-led Federal Government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Gbagi spoke at Oginibo in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State shortly after his return from Ondo State where he was conferred with Aare Atunluse of Akure Kingdom.

The ex-minister is convinced that politicians defecting from the PDP to the APC were be coerced, adding that such persons remained PDP members who would work for the success of the party.

‘All the people running from PDP to APC, they are not APC members. They are PDP members in blood, soul and body, and they are all going to work for PDP.

‘PDP is going to produce the next president in Nigeria. If you don’t marry two wives, they say, you do not know which one is better. It is for you to marry two wives and see the difference.

‘And you will have a situation in the next election where they who thought they are forced by their own thinking to join APC, they will be bearing APC in the day and the night, they are PDP members,’ he opined.

The security expert and renowned entrepreneur also said Nigeria would not disintegrate, and accused the Federal Government of being the problem of the country.

‘If there is any problem in Nigeria, it is the government. What ought to be beautiful, what ought to be the happiest thing of our life is our population.

‘Population anywhere in the world is a money-spinner, an economic driver but all of that we are toiling with, hence we are where we are today,’ he said

On the crash of the naira to dollar, Gbagi noted: ‘When I left as a minister in Nigeria, we left at a N156 to a dollar. That is when I left government and it was maintained, it snowballs within themselves.’

He insisted that insecurity has assumed a very worrisome dimension where criminals ‘are impregnating our mothers, wives, sisters in their villages under the guise that they are herdsmen.

‘Nobody thought of the magnitude of these gun trotting, these blood-seeking drunkenness, nobody thought about it,’ he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .