Former Spokesman to former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, Dr Doyim Okupe, has said Nigeria’s next president must come from the South for the sake of equity and fairness.

He spoke on this and other issues while responding to questions on ARISE News TV yesterday.

He said the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has seen its leadership structure changed from a strong leadership base to a weak one, noting that the culture of having anyone who is the governor to automatically become the leader of the party is one which has weakened party leadership base. He also explained that in some cases some elected officials are not politically versatile and strong hence the mismanagement of the party’s political structure.

He said 2023 is an important year for all Nigerians and as a result they must be proactive enough to ensure that they elect the right candidate who is politically versatile with the much needed credentials to steer the affairs of the nation, healing it in the process.

He also stated that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a capable candidate if given the chance to rule the nation while also describing Vice President Yemi Osibanjo and Former Governor, Peter Obi as excellent candidates.

Dr. Doyin Okupe also described himself as a credible and well experienced candidate to move the nation forward if given the chance.