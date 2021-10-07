By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, former Minister of Works, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, Senator Ganiyu Solomon and others yesterday declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is the right person that can succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Sanwo-Olu and others said with the experience of Tinubu, being a hunter for talent, a lover of human development, an economic problem solver and a bridge builder will be right peg in the round hole to replace Buhari in 2023.

They all made the assertion at officially launch of Southwest Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA ’23), Lagos State chapter yesterday.

SWAGA ’23 is a campaign group rooting for candidateture of the former Lagos governor, Tinubu as president in 2023 presidential election.

Speaking at the event yesterday, the state governor, Sanwo-Olu expressed his delight and endorsed the activities of the group

He praised members of the group for their doggedness, action, vision and commitment to the cause.

Solomon, in his goodwill message, said Tinubu has demonstrated leadership and mentorship. “If we want progress in Nigeria, we have to present Tinubu as our presidential candidate and vote him in,” he added.

A professor of Ecotoxicolgy, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Adebayo Otitoloju, in his keynote address, titled ‘Credentials of the next President of Nigeria’, said the country needs someone who can steer its ship in the right direction. “A politician who is able to read the needs of the people, someone who can set up political machinery to achieve set tasks, a leader of leaders committed to the unity of the country. These attributes and more can be found in the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu,” he added.

The former minister of Works who is also the National Chairman of the group, Adeyeye, thanked members of the Central Working Committee for setting the machinery which led to the official launch of SWAGA Lagos Chapter in motion adding that they had earlier visited over 90 Obas across the five divisions of the state.

Secretary of the group in Lagos State, Kafilat Ogbara and party leaders said the initiative was a clarion call that the people could achieve much with unity and love while saluting all for supporting a worthy course as well as their consistent quest for a better Nigeria.

Coordinator of Lagos SWAGA, Monsuru Alao, said Nigeria needs a leader with high level of connectivity and acceptance, adding that Tinubu is a bridge builder, philantropist, an accountant of repute who leads by example and a man of repute.

