By Lukman Olabiyi

Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, has declared his intention to rally support for the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, if he eventually declares his interest for the 2023 race.

The monarch, who made the declaration at a retreat organised for the state traditional rulers by the state government said Tinubu’s ingenuity in turning Lagos into the fastest-growing megacity in Africa was the major reason he considered him suitable for President.

Oba Akiolu also commended the state government for prioritizing the intellectual empowerment of traditional rulers in the state.

Earlier, the state Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr. Wale Ahmed, charged the traditional rulers in the state on conflict resolution, fostering communal peace and economic development in their domains.

