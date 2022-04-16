Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State possesses all the attributes that can retain the presidency for the ruling All Progressives Congress in 2023, the Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organisation said on Friday.

While noting that Bello was the APC’s best bet among the party’s presidential aspirants, the Director, Media and Publicity of the Campaign Organisation, Yemi Kolapo, said in a statement on Friday that leaders of the party would not sacrifice Bello’s winning attributes for “destructive” politics.

She said the present a candidate that can win the next election, considering the “we against them” attitude of citizens in many countries to the government of the day, which usually makes retaining power, under a free and fair environment, difficult.

According to the statement, besides Bello’s many obvious achievements in Kogi State, he enjoyed the massive support of Nigerian women and youths.

“His uncommon loyalty to the President, his colleagues and allies, among others, as well as his clean records as regards the issue of betrayal of any form, among others, were some of the attributes listed in his favour,” the statement noted.

“The party needs a candidate that can connect massively with women and youths, considering their combined numerical strength and that candidate is no other than Governor Yahaya Bello.

“The preference of Nigerians, regardless of tribe, religion or party affiliation, for a younger leader is also very clear. Of the pool of aspirants, as the country stands today, even across party lines, Governor Yahaya Bello is the best bet for the younger generation if this dream must be actualized.”

The statement noted that the North-Central, where Bello comes from, has not produced a democratically elected president in the history of Nigeria, adding that presenting Bello as APC presidential candidate would correct that wrong.

