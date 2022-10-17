From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

An Owerri, Imo State- based Cleric, Apostle Godfrey Gbujie, General Overseer of the Royal House of David Church has asked the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Iyorchia Ayu, to resign from his position as his insistence of heading the party he claimed may hinder its chances in the 2023 general election.

He also expressed fears that there may be no handover next year and warned politicians not to jeopardize the current political process by their actions and utterances.

Speaking at a press briefing, Gbujie said that the opposition party, which was founded on the basis of equity and justice could not sit by while allowing principal officers of the party to come from one section of the country.

He described Governor Nyesom Wike’s insistence that Ayu must resign as a moral war, adding that the continued stay of the national chairman amount to impunity, which started from the abysmal conduct of the party presidential primary election.

Gbujie said “Therefore I and all members of Divine Intervention Christian Movement do declare our full support to his Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike and Co in the socio moral and political war against Ayu and and his national leadership of the Christian-Muslim balanced national party, which our nationalistic ex vice president, Dr. Alex Ekwueme and his nationalistic Group – 34 founded and established on the very principles of justice and equity.

He has also called for the immediate rotation of the offices of the national chairman of the party to the South East Zone, which he noted has not produced a presidential candidate of the party since the inception of the party in 1998/1999 and also for internal probe of the finches of the party.

Similarly,Gbujie said that God has chosen Elder statesman,chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu as the “chief of elder statesman” of Igbo land.