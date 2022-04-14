From Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaue Lucky, Benin

River State Governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential aspirant, Nyesom Wike, yesterday shunned Edo State Government House during his visit to the state to meet with delegates of the party ahead of the party’s convention to elect its presidential candidate for the 2023 general election.

Wike’s decision not pay courtesy call on his Edo State counterpart, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, is interpreted by political observers to mean that the political difference between the duo is yet unresolved.

The River State Governor did not also visit the state secretariat of the PDP but visited the palace of the Oba of Benin and later met with the party’s delegates at the residence of the late former Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party, Late Chief Tony Anenih.

In his remark at the palace of the Oba of Benin, Wike promised that if elected as president, he would focus on checking insecurity with massive investment in intelligence gathering, stressing that it is only in a secured environment that economic activities, agriculture and investment in infrastructure can thrive.

“I was here one and a half years ago as the DG (Director General) of the campaign for the re-election of Governor Obaseki but I am here today not on behalf of anybody but of myself and my team to seek your prayers.

“I have come to Benin to talk to the delegates of our party that will be part of our national convention by May 28th and 29th. The way our country has fared, Nigeria needs somebody that will see white and say it is white and will see black and say that it is black. If the PDP gives me the ticket, I have enough experience to tackle Nigeria’s miriads of problems having been a local government chairman, Minister of State overseeing Education and now governor.

“The major issue confronting Nigeria today is insecurity and without security no other activity can function and what we need to tackle insecurity is intelligence gathering which is lacking, we are not going to sit down and give excuses but we will take action and spend resources to gather intelligence”, he added.

Responding, the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II while acknowledging the competence and capacity of Wike based on what he has done as governor of Rivers State, urged political leaders to promote and ensure sustenance of the African culture and traditions which he said the colonial masters tried to erase after discovering that Benin Kingdom and others had a superior administration and civilization than them.

The Benin monarch while commenting on Wike’s ambition said “Wike is our son, we love him and if I say so, I believe I am speaking on behalf of our ancestors. We will keep praying for him so that he does not come across anybody that will mislead him, that will mis-inform him and may he and his family not come across harm.

“We must continue to hold on to our traditions and customs because of its superiority over others”