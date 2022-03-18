From Fred Itua, Abuja

Former governorship candidate in Rivers State and a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Tonye Princewill, has hailed Friday’s High Court ruling that declared as illegal, Section 84(12) of the recently-passed Electoral Act.

Princewill, in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, said if the National Assembly had listened to the Executive Arm, going to court would have been the last option.

He said the action of lawmakers is illegal and explained that instead of passing a law that contradicts the Constitution, the right thing yo do would have been to listen to voice of reason.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari is desirous of handing over to a more dynamic successor, who will in turn, champion a rebirth of the country.

He said: “It is a very just outcome to a necessary process for the continued evolution of an institutional vehicle, like the APC. While others may have worried, I didn’t flinch.

“Moreso when the President spoke. He confirmed what I had long since suspected after the series of interviews he gave the media recently. He wants to hand over to a President who loves Nigeria and is willing to work hard for it. Because he is looking ahead to his legacy. All that starts with the convention.

“People would do well to listen. What we have seen with Soludo is the tip of the iceberg. A new strain of governance is coming.

“Two arms of government have spoken. If the third arm of government had simply harkened the first appeal, this second voice need not have been involved. People have rights enshrined under the constitution. Hardened criminals have rights. Why won’t politicians?

“If you want them to forfeit those rights, just make a constitutional amendment, instead of a bill that contradicts the same constitution you are sworn to uphold. It’s neater and the President would have signed it.”