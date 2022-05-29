From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

A Lagos-based business man, Mr Nonso Chukwuchebem has said that this is the time for the Igbo to unite and rally support for a saleable candidate to win the presidency in 2023.

Chukwuchebem made the call on Saturday, while receiving sympathizers after the burial of his mother, late Virginia Chukwuchebem at his residence in Otolo, Nnewi, Anambra State.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He said that what would be the greatest undoing to Ndigbo as far as the presidential project was concerned would be to divide their support other than concentrating on a generally accepted candidate.

“Nothing would stop an Igboman from becoming the next president of Nigeria if there is a consensus candidate that everybody would support at the election. That is Ndigbo giving their whole support to one of their own undivided.

“If it is agreed that it is Peter Obi, let us concentrate our support for him. And if that is done, with the support of others from other zones, he will certainly be elected the next president of this country.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

“A president of Nigeria of Igbo extraction will unite the country. Justice, equity and fair play demand that so shall it be, ” he said.

Chukwuchebem whose mother died at the age of 92 described her as mother-general who brought up her children with discipline and fear of God.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“My mother was known by so many good names because of her contributions to the progress of the church and society generally. She loved peace and progress of everyone that came around her and would not hesitate to give out anything to those in need, even if she had none left.

“We will continue to maintain that legacy of peace, discipline, fear of God and generosity which we learnt from her,” he said.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .