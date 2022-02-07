From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra has boasted the party will clinch all legislative seats in the state with Chukwuma Soludo as governor in the 2023 general election.

APGA Media Warriors’ National Coordinator, Chinedu Obigwe, who stated this in a statement in Awka, at the weekend, said Soludo will leave no stone unturned in ensuring the party clinches all the legislative seats in Anambra and still make inroads to other South East states in the forthcoming general election.

Revealing Soludo’s mindset, Obigwe said under his watch, APGA will win the three Senate seats, 11 House of Representatives seats, 30 House of Assembly seats in Anambra and still make inroads to other South East states.

Obigwe also pointed out that Nigeria needs selfless leaders with good conscience to occupy political offices and said people like the outgoing Governor Willie Obiano and the incoming, Soludo, are good examples of such leaders who can turn things around in the public space.

He said Soludo will support those that are loved by the masses to fly APGA ticket because he is desirous of making APGA a formidable force to reckon with in Nigeria politics.

“He will not joke with the 2023 general election because it is important for APGA to use the election to send a signal to Nigerians. Soludo will work with other APGA leaders to turn the party to a beautiful bride in South East and Nigeria at large.

“Especially in Anambra, he will ensure anybody that wants to win election in the state must be a loyal party member that is committed to the growth of APGA.

“On my own part, I will advocate the emergence of those that have human conscience as APGA candidates and will expose evil minded fellows without conscience because they are not worthy of being entrusted with people’s mandate.

“The 2023 general election is an opportunity for the electorate to choose the right leaders and am confident Ndi Anambra will do that,” he said.