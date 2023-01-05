By Henry Uche

As the 2023 general elections draw nearer with heightened tension, palpitations and potential risks, AIICO Insurance has assured its customers of its resolve to offer better products and services to hedge them against risks and hazards associated with politics among other matters that could arise in the year.

In its new year message to customers, the MD/CEO of AIICO, Babatunde Fajemirokun, reminded them that the year is unique given the forthcoming elections, therefore it is a season for corporate organizations like AIICO to tighten its belt strategically to keep its customers bastioned.

“The year 2023 is unique, given the various political activities marked to happen and other socio-economic situations that may arise. As your lifestyle partner, we are kicking things off with renewed energy and direction to ensure you are insulated from risks and stay financially secure, irrespective of what the year brings,”

Fajemirokun who appreciated AIICO customers reiterated Insurer’s renewed commitment to adapt to their ever – changing needs and preferences, saying, “We are sailing this ship with you and will continue to adapt to your changing needs and preferences – driving wholesome peace of mind through a dynamic and highly motivated workforce and, innovative technology,”

He urged them to stay connected with the company through its branches across the country. “You can stay in touch with us, always. Our branches nationwide are open to welcome you and our electronic channels have been optimized for 24/7 availability to serve you better,” he affirmed.