From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Aspire Women Forum President and founder, Zainab Marwa-Abubakar, has said it is possible for a woman to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Marwa-Abubakar, who spoke in Abuja at an event organised by Aspire Women Forum to commemorate the International Women’s Day, said Nigerian women were yet to make the decision on who among them would succeed the president.

The member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Supervisory Committee on the North Central Registration and Revalidation Exercise, said: “Right now, we have not come together yet to choose a woman that would succeed President Buhari. But why not? Anything can happen, anything is possible.”

Marwa-Abubakar called on Nigerian women to make themselves available and take over the political space.

She said enlightenment was the way forward for Nigerian women, urging them to attend symposia and identify with people at the local level by registering as a member of a political party.

Marwa-Abubakar further said as 2023 drew near, she was viewing everything with gender-coloured lenses and believed strongly that women would bear their name, played their part and dared to challenge the status quo which was what the United Nations directed.

“We have to be the change, we have to dare to challenge, we have to choose to challenge.

“So, as 2023 draws near, I believe women are going to take their rightful place as leaders and policy makers and decision makers in this power play,” Marwa-Abubakar said.

On the abduction of school children in the North, Marwa-Abubakar said it was a threat to the battle to make sure the situation of school drop outs was not the same.

“Absolutely, it is a threat to girl-child education, the kidnapping state that we are in. But, I am also confident in the president. He has just appointed new service chiefs and I do believe things are going to change for the better,”she said.