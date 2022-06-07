Evolving Women in Politics (EWIP), an organisation made up of professionals and business women in Nigeria, has thrown its weight behind Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to emerge flag bearer of All Progressives Congress (APC).

It said Tinubu is a role model and mentor as well as a platform for political emancipation and involvement in APC under President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Our position regarding the current affairs of the APC is that even though, consensus has been the mode by which the party National Executive Committee (NEC) emerged just like in 2014 when the party was formed from Bisi Akande to John Odigie Oyegun, Adams Oshiomole and Mala Buni; the same has not been the process of emergence of our presidential candidate.

“It is on record that President Buhari emerged in 2014 through a keenly contested free and fair party primary while he was returned unopposed in 2018 to re-contest the 2019 election. It was the same reason that APC remained a united party because no one can claim the president was imposed on us.

“We are, therefore, saying any arrangement apart from free and fair primary to elect a presidential candidate for the party for 2023 elections will not only bring division in the party, it will equally rob the APC of the fairness and justice which made some of us chose it as a platform to develop our interest in politics,” the group said.

