From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Ahead of the parties’ primaries and 2023 general elections, parties have been urged to give special considerations including ceding their presidential candidate positions to women.

National President of ‘Stand up for Women Society Nigeria’ (SWS), Deborah Ijadele-Adetona and Wife of former Chief Judge of Imo State, Dr. Nkechi Onumajuru who gave the charge at the inauguration of Imo State chapter of SWS, held in Owerri, at the weekend said such would help to encourage the women to actively participate in politics and occupy public offices.

They stated that Nigerian women were imbued with the right leadership qualities and capacity to occupy any political office in the country including the presidency.

They also charged women in politics to aspire for the presidential and other leadership positions during their respective forthcoming party primaries.

Onumajuru, who is also former Head of Service of the state and Imo State Matron cum National Adviser of SWS said, “women are ripped to rule Nigeria. Men have been doing it and we have seen the outcome. It is time to give women a chance, so that we can see what women can do and I strongly believe they will succeed.

“Also political parties should recognize that it is good to give women special considerations and opportunity. They should cede the presidential candidate positions to women to make our dream a reality.”

Ijadele-Adetona added, “I want to advise women to come together and encourage themselves. We are in majority and we have the population. Let women that have what it takes for national development come out for the presidency and let others support them.”

Earlier in her remark, the SWS state Chairperson, Mrs. Odinakachi Iheonu said the group is, “a networking forum created as an umbrella to promote women affairs and influence the minds, actions and practices of the general public at various government levels to support and ensure fair share responsibilities to women.”

“This organization advocates for women’s rights and their total developmemt; builds confidence in qualified women to take part in public matters in the society.” she added.

The Guest Speaker and Director, Nigeria Israeli Centre for Management Studies, Federal University of Technology, Owerri, FUTO Prof. Mrs. Ihuoma Asiakaba in her lecture charged Nigerian women to be agents of national building and development, while also living up to their responsibilities as wives and mothers.

Highlights of the event included the presentation of awards of excellence to Nigerian Ambassador to Ireland, Amb. Ijeoma Obiezue, Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly, Kennedy Ibe, Imo Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Rubby Emele among others.