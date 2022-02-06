From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, women under the aegis of the Nigerian Association of Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (Business Women Group), NAWORG, has asked political parties to implement the 35 per cent affirmative action as they would not settle for less.

This was contained in a speech delivered by NAWORG National President, Aisha Abubakar, during a workshop titled: “The position and responsibility of women in the chamber movement” The event also marked the induction of its executives and state coordinators in Lagos.

Abubakar said: “Gender equality remains a major issue despite its relevance, both as a human right and as a catalyst for economic growth. This is why closing the gender gap is a central part of any strategy to create more sustainable and inclusive economies and societies.

“Recent efforts have led to important gains in women’s education and employment outcomes in Nigeria. However, women still remain severely under-represented in key, growth enhancing fields of education, business and government.

“First and foremost, we have to go on advocacy campaign for the Gender Equality Bill for it to be passed and we have to do for the individual for the domestication because it is one thing to pass the Bill, it is another thing to domesticate the Bill for the policy and it is a work in progress.

“So we have to start at the national level and then we go to the subnational and then we go on, we are going to work at it.”

According to her, women should be taken along in the formulation of national policies and decisions, which impact on them and the citizenry.

“We are demanding for us to be at the table when the decisions are being made; for us to be at the table when policies are being made, especially the ones that affect women and children; and for us to be at the table when decisions about the economy are being made because we are part of the economy.