Tobiloba Amusan’s amazing performance in Oregon continues to bring her good tidings as she has been awarded a wild card entry for the 2023 World Athletics in Budapest, Hungary, BSNsports.com.ng report

The US-based athlete was the cynosure of all eyes in Oregon as she broke the World record in the final of Women 100 meters hurdles.

According to the statements from the World Athletics, Amusa alongside another World champion will have a wild card entry to participate in 2023 Winner of Diamond Leagues and Road Race will also get free entry.

“Defending world champions will be offered a wild card entry, as will the winners of the 2022 Diamond League, World Race Walking Tour and World Combined Events Tour, plus the leading hammer performers on the Continental Tour; all subject to selection by the athlete’s national federation.

Area champions in selected disciplines and subject to certain conditions, top-five finishers at Platinum Label marathons during the qualification period and winners of Gold Label marathons held in 2023 shall also be considered as having achieved the entry standard,” the statements read.

The Hungarian capital, which hosted the World Indoor Championships in 1989 and 2004, will now welcome athletes for the World Athletics Championships taking place between19-27 August 2023.