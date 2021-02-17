From Gyang Bere, Jos

The 2023 presidential election may be two years away, but the prospective campaign of Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has already gotten a headstart with campaign posters flooding major streets of Jos, the Plateau State capital.

Daily Sun observed that the campaign posters flooded prominent structures, signposts and other key areas visible and attractive to the people.

Residents plying the route in the early ours of Wednesday saw the posters for the first time which dominated discussions in political circles in the state.

Governor Bello’s campaign posters for the presidency were seen at the British America’s Junction, Tafawa Balewa road, Polo Field roundabout and Terminus Market, the commercial nerves centre of the state.

The campaign posters, sponsored by Nigerian Youth Awareness Group for 2023, carries such inscription as “Yahaya Bello for Presidency 2023”.

Daily Sun observed that business men and women and street traders in more crowded sections of the city were seen discussing the Kogi governor’s chances in the future election with enthusiasm.