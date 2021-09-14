From Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja

A chieftain of the All progressives Congress in Kogi State, Alhaji Abdul Azeez Enesi Anuhi has said Governor Yahaya Bello has the solution to fix Nigeria’s multi dimensional problems.

Addressing newsmen at the press centre lokoja on Tuesday, Anuhi described governor Bello as” an energetic administrator and a bridge builder” who can unify all the geo- ethnic groups in the country.

According to him since Bello became governor, he has been able to unite all the ethnic groups in the state by making justice, fairness and equity as his watch word

The APC chieftain claims Governor Bello carried out aggressive transformation of the state including rehabilitation of some major roads which he said were hitherto death traps.

He also said the governor excelled so much in the area of security, a feat he said made the former Inspector general of police, Idris Ibrahim to give him the best governor in the country.

While saying Nigeria’s major problems are economy and security, he urged all Nigerians to support the man’s aspiration to become the president in the forthcoming general election.

Anuhi also appealed to the ruling party not to jettison, merit and ability to deliver good governance for rotation of power stressing governor Yahaya Bello was the best person to consolidate the achievements of President Muhammad Buhari.

