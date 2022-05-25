From Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Governor of Plateau State, Jonah David Jang has debunked the insinuation that he has endorsed a frontline Governorship aspiration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to enable him pick his son, Yakubu Jang as running mate.

Jang in a statement signed by his Media Consultant, Clinton Garuba said Yakubu Jang is not interested in Deputy Governorship position even if he is offered.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Jang appreciated the effort of the delegates who have conducted themselves peacefully since the primaries began and urged them to continue in the spirit of fairness and be peaceful.

“The attention of Senator (Dr) Jonah David Jang has been drawn to a publication on social media alleging that he has endorsed a candidate and “stated outrightly that they should go and deliver Mutfwang at the polls as that is his choice.”

“The said publication veiled in mischief alleges also that “Mutfwang had been made to sign an agreement to pick Yakubu Jang as deputy, with the hope that when the unfortunate happens with Mutfwang , Yakubu will take over government.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

“While we want to state categorically that Jang has made it clear that he is not endorsing any candidate, rather the people , who are the major stakeholders in any sane democratic set up will choose a candidate among equals.

” Senator Jang has watched how the primaries have been going on, in a free and fair mode and that the outcomes reflect the wishes of the people.

He believes that the crop of aspirants seeking to govern the state on the platform of the PDP are eminently qualified and the party should elect its candidate as it has done so far, without fear or let, like was done with the other primaries.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“Dragging the Jang family into the contest at this time is the height of mischief and amounts to wicked scheming on the part of politicians who wish to tarnish his hard-earned reputation.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Similarly, the Frontline Governorship Aspirant, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang said he has not made arrengement with anybody to pick him as running mate, adding that it is the sole responsibility of the party to present running mate after the party primaries.

He said, “It is noteworthy that endorsements are the hallmark of democracy and satisfying that Barrister Caleb Mutfwang has fit in the above ramifications and is worthy of the endorsement, on the minds of those who conceived such misinformation and most appropriately of well-meaning Leaders, stakeholders and vast followership of the PDP in Plateau State.

“The purported signing of an agreement between the leader of the PDP and an elder statesman in the State and Barr Caleb Mutfwang who is a clear frontrunner in the race is alien and a figment of the imagination of enemies of the PDP, as no such agreement exists.

“It is well known to even the peddlers of such claim that the procedure for picking a running mate is the responsibility of the party in consultation with the relevant stakeholders and this has been the culture since the inception of our great party.

“Barrister Caleb Mutfwang, today stands fit as a fiddle, mentally and physically ready to lead the party to the daunting task of reclaiming power in 2023.

The unnecessary distraction caused by APC moles in the PDP has been exposed, even by their unholy suggestion of a protest vote after the emergence of Barrister Mutfwang.

The extent of acceptability of Mutfwang transcends party boundaries, reaching the vast crevasses of the communities of Plateau State. It, therefore, attests to the wisdom of all who endorsed him to have done the needful.” He stated.