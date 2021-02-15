From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The South East Coordinator for Yarima Support Organization (YSO), Professor Vitalis Ajumbe, has frowned at what he termed ‘misleading and false report’ trending on the social media that a former Governor of Zamfara State, Sani Ahmed Yarima, was said to have maligned and insulted politicians of Southern extraction.

Ajumbe, a former Commissioner for Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and Pension in Imo State, in a statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja, maintained that the report was the handiwork of mischievous persons and those who are afraid of the towering political profile of Yarima.

He noted that since Yarima announced his ambition to aspire for the presidency in 2023, his political opponents have become afraid of his growing acceptance across the country, and have resorted to desperate measures to run him down.

Ajumbe added that Yarima never granted any interview to anyone where he purportedly cast aspersions on some politicians from the Southern part of the country.

Ajumbe said: “Senator Yarima never granted any such interview, as I was present during the two press interviews he has granted since he declared to run for President in 2023. At no time did he insult his brothers from the South.

“The writer of the malicious publication never wrote his name, which makes the report false and should not be taken seriously.”

Ajumbe, also a former Commissioner for Information, Imo State, stated that the former Zamfara State Governor is a detribalised Nigerian who believed in the unity, progress and development of the country.

He declared that Yarima enjoyed warm and cordial relationship with his numerous friends in the Southern part of the country and recently, delivered a lecture on Sharia and its practices to the Christian community in Imo State, made up of pentecostal priests and bishops, which took place at Rockview Hotel, Owerri, on December 10, 2020.

According to Ajumbe, “After that lecture, over 5,000 people from Imo State and numerous others from the States in the South East have registered as members of Yarima Support Organization because of their firm conviction on the qualities of Senator Yarima. He has many friends across the country and most of them are Christians.”

Ajumbe also said the three-term senator who represented Zamfara West Senatorial District was a capacity builder and promise keeper, having successfully made his deputy to take over from him as Governor of Zamfara State after his tenure.