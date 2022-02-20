From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A youth group under the umbrella of the Youth for Transparency Initiative (YTI) has asked the governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele to run for the 2023 presidency, saying he is capable.

The youth group noted that Mr. Emefiele’s achievements since he became the CBN Boss in 2014 have qualified him to gun for the presidency.

In a statement made available to Journalists, the President , Youth For Transparency Initiative, Kobo Halilu Umar appealed to Mr. Emefiele to contest for the 2023 Presidency.

“Mr. Emefiele’s significant support for the Nigerian economy through the use of intervention funds to boost growth is laudable.

“He has proven himself to be a diligent and determined public servant whose track records will remain indelible in history. “It is for this that the Youth for Transparency Initiative (YTI), wish to passionately appeal to Emefiele to contest for the 2023 Presidency. “The APC must go for nothing but the very best. We believe that the Emefiele is the best because he has demonstrated competence and capacity that qualifies him to be the President of Nigeria. Nigeria needs a technocrat who is verse in global economic issues.

“One of the great Nigerians who have contributed to the development of country is the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Godwin Emefiele.

“Since his appointment as CBN governor in 2014, he has been relentless in building a strong financial system that can strengthen the nation’s economy.

“His unrelenting efforts at the apex bank has helped to navigate the Nigerian economy through turbulent economic challenges to growth and inclusiveness in policy development and implementation.

“Under Emefiele, the (CBN) is more people focused, as its policies and programmes are tailored towards supporting small businesses and job creation.

“Under his leadership, the CBN introduced various interventions, which aimed at growing the economy, job creation and lifting people out of poverty.

“Under him, the CBN introduced 37 intervention funds targeted at stimulating the economy and addressing the issue of unemployment.

“Through the development finance initiatives, the Bank granted N756.51 billion to 3,734,938 small holder farmers of which N120.24 billion was extended for the 2021 Wet Season to 627,051 farmers under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP).

“This has revolutionised the production of rice production in Nigeria, saving the country from spending over N356 billion annually on importation of rice which had hitherto affected local production negatively.

“The rice pyramid recently showcased in Abuja is a proof that we have broken the chains of rice importation.

“Similarly under Emefiele, the National Youth Investment Fund (NYIF), the CBN released N3.0 billion to 7,057 beneficiaries, of which 4,411 were individuals and 2,646 SMEs.

“In the creative industry, N3.22 billion was disbursed to 356 beneficiaries across movie production, movie distribution, software development, fashion, and IT verticals, under the Creative Industry Financing Initiative (CIFI).

“Also the CBN under the N1.0 trillion Real Sector Facility, released N923.41 billion to 251 real sector projects, of which 87 were in light manufacturing, 40 in agro based industry, 32 in services and 11 in mining.

“In the health sector the CBN disbursed N98.41 billion for 103 health projects under the bank’s Healthcare Sector Intervention Facility (HSIF).

“These are just a few of the many achievements recorded by Emefiele the past six years at the apex bank”. The statement said.