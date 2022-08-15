From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma, has described as effortless exercise the attempt by those uncomfortable with the popularity of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to use his name to de-market the candidate.

Chukwuma said in Enugu yesterday that it was on record that he has been supporting and promoting the Obidient Mantra and even had it written down in his Synod address a month ago.

He reiterated his call for a new Nigeria, insisting that Nigerians cannot afford to witness another set of bad leadership in 2023, adding that the Labour Party candidate in whom mantra Obidient is personified has shown integrity, capability and honest concern for the poor Nigerian masses as well desire to take the country out of its present woes.

Chukwuma said at the nick of time, Nigerians would elect leaders that would uplift the people from the suffering they were currently passing through under the APC led government, adding that APC and PDP have nothing new to offer.

Stating categorically that he was not against Obi as both were friends, the Archbishop explained that while he supports Obidient nationwide (for Peter Obi to emerge the next President), politicians should be able to win people to their side rather than think they could hide under Obidient mantra to win elections.

He said, “There is no doubt that I said, both Atiku and Tinubu are expired and they have no new things to offer us.

“And I talked about being Obidient nationally, but the situation is that living in Enugu and seeing what has happened in the past years when PDP has been in power for years and other parties have not surfaced until now. Enugu as it is has been so entrenched into PDP and one wonders how Obident will work in governorship and legislative elections.

“I totally support Obidient nationally, but State wise, I’m talking about the personalities in the state, and I do know that those in the state that are not corrupt will be endorsed and voted by us….everybody have their own conscience and rights to vote or express themselves.

“We’re praying that the right people under God will come up in this nation to vie for position that will make Nigeria to be better.

“Let it be clear to Nigerians that, I’m not against Peter Obi and I’m not against Obidient nationally, but State wise, Obidient may not work. Because, it is going to be a matter of personality and not a matter of party and again! Obidient is Peter Obi personified, nobody in the state is Peter Obi, so it may not be possible for you to say states can be Obidient like Enugu, because it depends on the strength, structure and the power of the party in government particularly the incumbency.

“So I want us to please get it clear, all those who have been writing things against me should note that by the grace of God, nobody has settled me and nobody can settle me, I’ve not received money from anybody. I’m only expressing myself with what I’ve observed and seen.”