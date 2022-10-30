From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Benue Coalition for Democracy, (BCD), has replied the National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu over his comments in Gboko last Friday saying “you don’t own PDP.

Senator Ayu who addressed his people in Gboko at the weekend, was quoted to have bragged that he has the power to stop any candidate in the PDP, particularly in the state, from contesting the 2023 election under his party platform.

Ayu who was reacting to calls by some state governors, including Governor Samuel Ortom and his Rivers state counterpart, Mr Nyesom Wike, for him to fulfill his promise to resign if the party produces a northern presidential candidate, had stated that they have no powers to remove him from office.

He went ahead to say that “I have the powers to say you and you will not go anywhere because I will insist that I must sign before you go anywhere.”

Reacting to Ayu’s outburst, the coalition, in a statement signed by its Coordinator, Aloysius Gbakaan, expressed disappointment at his comments reminding him that he doesn’t own the party.

The group said “Yesterday in Gboko, he sounded like a despot who owns PDP boasting that he could stop anyone from contesting elections. But under the PDP constitution, the National Chairman does not have such absolute powers. Ayu should remember Uche Sekondus. Where is Sekondus today?

They likened him to a military dictator who has absolute power under his control, saying “But we are not surprised. Ayu is a Machiavellian. He belongs to the ilk of those who are sly, deceptive, distrusting, and manipulative.

The further alleged that “He is known for destroying those who help him to ascend to positions of authority. For him, allowing the people who pushed him to climb the ladder to remain relevant will be detrimental to his sustained stay at the top.”

The group who also berated the PDP national chairman for keeping mute over killings in Benue especially in Gbeji and the flood disaster in the state, regretted that as one of the biggest beneficiaries of key positions at the federal level from Benue State, Ayu has never returned the love and blessings he receives from the state.

“Parts of Benue State have come under renewed attacks by Fulani herdsmen in recent weeks. Gbeji in Ukum local government area recorded one of the heaviest casualties in the last two weeks with 36 corpses recovered and more people still missing while others are in the hospital.

“Benue is one of the states facing the biggest floods with thousands of people rendered homeless by the surging water.

“As a man who is from Benue State and as the National Chairman of a political party which is seeking to take over the reins of power at the centre, many Nigerians expected Ayu to visit Gbeji and sympathize with families of those killed in the attack while condemning the dastardly act.

“He was also expected to visit the areas most affected by flooding and offer some words of consolation.

“It would not have been too much to send relief materials to the victims. In fact, a man who is not self-centred would have invited his presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar to accompany him to visit Gbeji and the flood hit areas.

“Ayu did none of these things and instead mounted the political podium in Gboko to attack Governor Samuel Ortom and other PDP stakeholders in Benue state who have called his bluff.

They said “Ayu and Atiku must stop living in denial, thinking that only people of a certain tribe, religion or region would decide their fate come 2023 as they need the support of all Nigerians.”

The BCD called for an immediate apology from Ayu for playing politics when his people are being killed insisting that, “He and Atiku have spat on the graves of scores of Benue people hacked-down by satanic herders who are on the prowl to actualize the Fulani agenda.

“We want Nigerians who are desirous of enjoying peace after the tenure of the largely incompetent President Buhari to beware of Iyorchia Ayu and Atiku Abubakar’s utterances now that they are not near the seat of power. They have no sympathy or good feelings for the people. Atiku will be worse than Buhari.”

The coalition further stated that Benue voters find the insult from Ayu and Atiku unacceptable and will show their anger during the next year’s election.