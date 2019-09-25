Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Young female politicians under the aegis of Women In Politics (WIP) Network in Kaduna State, yesterday, met ahead of the 2023 elections, when they hope to produce the next governor of the state.

WIP project in Kaduna is being championed by Legal Awareness for Nigerian Women (LANW) with support from the National Democratic Institute (NDI) and UkAid. Project Officer, Hannatu Ahuwan said the objective of the meeting was to build the skills of participants on leadership skills required for young women to participate in politics.

Ahuwan said in June the group had brought seasoned female politicians to the gathering to allow them share experiences and mentor young aspiring female politicians.

“The essence is to increase women participating in politics. We have more of old women, but we need young women to learn the rope and take over from them. We want to review our strategy to understand the bottlenecks, the success and what we can do better and see what prospects we have ahead of the 2023 election.