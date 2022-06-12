By Chinelo Obogo

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, has said that the commission would do everything required to ensure that the votes of the Nigerian youths count in the 2023 general elections.

Yakubu said this at the European Union-sponsored Youth Vote Count Mega Music Concert, which took place at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) in Lagos yesterday.

He urged the youths to ensure that they vote in the elections when they collect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs).

The INEC boss said that the number of youths coming out to register for PVCs is an indication that they are ready to participate in the electoral process.

“Those of you that have come out to register have sent a powerful message to the commission. I assure you that those of you that have registered and willing to register will get their PVCs before the general elections. In the last one week, we registered over 5,000 people in this venue and when I saw the crowd that came out to register, I said we must change our strategy.

“Instead of everyone coming to TBS to register, we will register you in 20 centres in 20 local government areas of the state and there will be more machines deployed all over Lagos beginning from next week,” he said.

On her part, EU Ambassador to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Samuela Isopi, urged the youths to be part of the electoral process in the country.

Isopi said that the number of people registered by INEC in one week showed that the exercise is a huge success and a sign of hope for a better future for Nigeria.

She said that it was also a sign of trust and confidence in the electoral process that has made tremendous progress in the last few years.

The ambassador said that the reforms, changes, technologies and innovations introduced by INEC have made the election more transparent and credible, adding that the changes have also made it possible for the commission to protect the votes of every Nigerian.

“You know that voter turnout in Nigeria is very low and that is not good. You also know that voter turnout of young Nigerians is very low and this is not good.

“This is why we are here, we need to change this trend, to mobilise the youths. You have the power to make change happen, you have the power to make the difference, therefore, don’t give up your power because your vote is your power.

“Your voters card is your power, so get it and use it on the election day because your vote will count,” she assured.

