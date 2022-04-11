From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

As the preparation for 2023 general elections gathers momentum, a youth group under the umbrella of Igbo-Etiti Youth General Assembly (IYGA)on Monday, purchased and presented Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) State House of Assembly nomination and expression of interest form to Clinton Ogbonna, a Technical Assistant to Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State.

The group in their numbers danced and chanted solidarity songs from Ogbede junction to PDP Local Government office at Igbo-Etiti council headquarters where they presented him with the form for Igbo-Etiti West state House of Assembly slot under PDP.

Obinna Ogbu, president IYGA while making the presentation said that the group unanimously adopted Clinton as their candidate for Igbo-Etiti West State House of Assembly under PDP adding that his candidacy and emergence would be best thing to happen to Igbo-Etiti politics.

“Igbo-Etiti IYGA bought the PDP’s Enugu State House of Assembly election nomination and expression of interest form for Clinton Ogbonna after his endorsement by youths in Enugu North Senatorial district for 2023 general election.

“We considered clinton track records and known he will give quality representation to our people.

“We are not in doubt Clinton will achieve the best judging from his antecedent and will sponsor good bills best that will improve all lives in Enugu State.

“Youths in the area will continue to give him massive support that will enables him to record landslide victory during the 2023 general elections.

Massive turn out of youths today even at short notice shows general acceptance and popularity of Clinton,” he said.

Speaking , Mr Okoro Eze, Igbo-Etiti PDP Chairman who witnessed the presentation commended IYGA for giving Clinton their unanimous support urging him not disappoint them with the mandate given to him.

“I commend you all for the show of solidarity to Clinton and the nomination and expression of interest form you people bought and presented to him today.

“Clinton is one of my political sons because I am a youth friendly LG party chairman, the party will give all aspirants equal playing ground during the party primaries,” he said.

Okoro urged Clinton not to disappoint the youths with the mandate the bestowed on him as their choice candidate for Igbo-Etiti West state House of Assembly under PDP.

Responding, the 28- year old graduate of political science from University of Nigeria Nsukka, expressed his appreciation to the honour done to him by the Igbo-Etiti youths promising that he will live up to expectations.

“I am overwhelmed by the show of love and solidarity by my fellow youths who in spite the hardship in the country contributed money to buy House of Assembly form for me.

“I will not take this solidarity for granted, as I will do everything within my capacity to ensure quality representation if elected during the 2023 election,” he said.

The TA to the Enugu State Governor said further that what the youths in Igbo-Etiti LGA has done is a great challenge to him and promised that he will work tirelessly to justify the confidence the youths and the entire to people have on him.