From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Youths Stakeholders, yesterday in Abuja held a roundtable national conference to further brainstorm on the need for Nigeria to embrace an Igbo President come 2023

Former Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Sen. Shehu Sani, in his speech, said that there is need to justify the agenda of agitating for the South East to produce the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for “equity, justice and equal rights, to justify us as one united country and family.”

Sen. Sani, stressed on the need for all to join forces to produce an Igbo President, adding that it is very paramount.

The Global Director General of NYCSRF & President General Coalition of All Young Candidates and Youth Leaders in Nigeria and Diaspora, Vincemt Ubani urged the younger generation to stand on the Operation Youth Takeover Leadership in Nigeria mission to ensure that a young mandate from the igbo land takes over power come 2023.

Ubani made it clear that the only solution to restore peace and unity in Nigeria is the urgently produce the most trustworthy person with high level of integrity, honesty and transparency from the South East.

