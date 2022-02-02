By Lukman Olabiyi

The Youth Engagement and Inclusion Agenda (YEIA) has said for any political party to get support of the youths in 2023, the party must be ready to cede its vice president and deputy governorship slots to young people.

Addressing newsmen after their inaugural meeting in Ikeja, convener of the group, Idris Aregbe, described the requests as not too difficult to be approved by any political party.

It said the move was to prevent a leadership vacuum when the crops of leaders across the country retire from active politics and the need to proffer solutions to the country’s challenges.

He said the group was not particular about any party but what they were after was basically to ensure that a young Nigerian occupy the seat as well as become the country’s number two citizen.

He stressed that the youths were influential and their number could swing the vote in the right direction that would favour all.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“We believe so much in ourselves as youths and the number that we have which is also our strength. That is why we have decided to come together as well as speak with one voice.

“This is a group of people that understand what politics is all about and we will definitely work to ensure that we get it right. This is a youth agenda that will ensure inclusion for the youth. We are ready to ensure that youths get their desired position in government in 2023.

“We are one Nigeria and the only thing that separates Nigerians is either you are a youth or the elderly. We are willing to ensure that youths become part of governance in 2023”, he added.

Another member of the group, Japheth Odesanya, said their desire was to ensure that beginning from 2023, the country is governed by anyone that is ready to build the youths and make them key stakeholders in the government.

“We will use all our energy as youths to galvanise and mobilise young Nigerians to see this through because the time has come for the youths to start manning key leadership positions across the country,” Odesanya added.