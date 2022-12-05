With few months to the 2023 general elections, Igbo youths group have thrown their political weight in support of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, stressing that he is the option for Nigeria.

In a press statement signed by its President, Hon. Okonkwo Ambrose Obinna and Secretary, Hon. Prince Chilaka on Monday, the group under the aegis of “Concerned Igbo Youth” stated that Nigeria needs a patriotic leader like Mr. Obi.

“It is obvious that since the commencement of General Elections in Nigeria on June 12, 1993, and return to Democracy in 1999, our dear country -Nigeria is yet to have a president with the concerted effort devoid of personal interest to repair the Political, Social- Economical, Judicial, Infrastructural, Agricultural and Security Systems of this great country which is the hub of development. Hence our economic condition and global ranking have over these precious years grown from bad to worse, penury is now tattooed on the face of every habitant (Including animals) of the country, and insecurity has exaggeratedly become the most used word in Nigeria.

“According to the World Bank in its latest 2022 Poverty and Prosperity Report, Nigeria is described as “home to a large share of the global extreme poor”.

“It is worrisome, that after twenty-three (23) years of consistent Democracy, Nigeria is yet to be envied by other countries about even one pivotal infrastructure.

The four refineries are worst described than painted sepulchre, some of our federal roads have turned to farmlands for the teeming untapped labour capacity of the nation, with a railway network to the Niger Republic instead of to the tax payers in Nigeria, insecurity business now disguised as “Boko Haram”, Diesel sold at over N800 per Litre, Electricity transmitted below 5,000MW, our country after 62 years of independence still classified as ” developing” in the world ranking.”

Explaining further, the group stated that “it is in the face of all these abnormalities that the concerned Igbo youth, a group of Igbo young progressive men and women with a burning interest for the good and the betterment of our dear country – Nigeria whose aims and objectives includes but not limited to ensuring the enthronement of good governance, equity, and fairness across the length and breadth of Nigeria, studied the trajectory and the antecedents of all the Presidential candidates in a bid to support and campaign for the best candidate to ensure good governance, equity, and fairness in the next four years.

“After our studies, we, THE CONCERNED IGBO YOUTH came to the conclusion that His Excellency, Former Governor Peter Obi* is the most qualified among other Presidential candidates in terms of capacity, character, and competence.

He believes in the unity of the country, he is healthy, he is a seasoned manager and administrator, he is young, he does not have a personal interest, he is not linked to corruption in any way, he has never been linked to illegal activities either in Nigeria or elsewhere, he has sound judgement and most especially he is verified. He is the man for the Job. We will hire him.

“His Excellency, Former Governor Peter Obi’s prudent lifestyle, legacy in Anambra, urge to repair the aforementioned problems for the good of Nigerians, allergy to wastage of any sort and his leadership style are topnotch and truly this is the right time to get it right. We must not fail again this time. Remember, we do not have any other country than this our dear country-Nigeria.

“Therefore, the Concerned Igbo Youth endorses His Excellency, Former Governor Peter Obi to campaign for and deliver in the forth coming Presidential election of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with zero tolerance for failure. His job description is to make right the aforementioned wrongs.”

Appealing to the electorate, they said that “we hereby urge the general public to join us in this league to enthrone Obi, the President of our dear country-Nigeria. With him as our driver, we are sure to our destination.

“The Concerned Igbo Youth has since its formation in 2017 rapidly grown with over 16,800 members as of June 30, 2022, across the thirty-six (36) states of Nigeria and the FCT and it is headquartered in Enugu.

“Although the group is not a political party, we are not oblivious of the fact that leadership is key to the economic and Infrastructural development of every country, hence our conscious involvement in campaign and electioneering matters which is geared to helping the birth and enthronement of good governance, equity and fairness such that economic stability, infrastructural development, and security in every part of the country, thus affording the real breath of fresh air to all habitants of the nation.”