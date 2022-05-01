From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A group of Northern youths under the auspices of the Jonathan Support Organization has issued a seven-day ultimatum to former President Goodluck Jonathan, tasking him to declare for the 2023 presidential election.

The youths issued the ultimatum, yesterday at the end of a successful political rally in the Kano metropolitan area.

Speaking to the media afterwards, the Coordinator of the group, Mubashir Tafida insisted that Jonathan must declare within the next seven days or two million youths would storm his office and force him to contest.

He argued that Nigeria was in a sorry state and required an experienced and extraordinary leader like Jonathan to fix the damage.

He said the economy was in a very bad state just as hunger and poverty had become the order of the day noting that Jonathan could overcome these problems as he did during his first tenure as president.