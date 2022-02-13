By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, youths converged on Gombe at the weekend to launch the Rescue Nigeria Mission (RENMISS) project in support of the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

The youths, who were in Kano last week, assured Governor Bello of 30 million ‘conservative’ votes across the Nigeria if he joins the presidential race.

The national coordinator, Abdullahi Damat, who said RENMISS is a support group agitating for good governance in Nigeria, led other youth leaders across the North-East, saying that Nigerian youths have resolved to shun money politics and use their numerical strength to put their preferred candidate in power.

While commending the Governor for his achievements in infrastructural development, security, education, women and youth inclusiveness, among others, Damat said Bello has shown that he has the capacity to take Nigeria to the desired destination and must be supported.

‘We will go from house to house, door to door, to canvass support. The youth population in Nigeria is massive but we are assuring the Governor that with our efforts, we will mobilise 30 million conservative votes. It will surely be more than that,’ he maintained.

In his remarks, the Chief of Staff to Governor Bello, Abdulkareem Jamiu Asuku, who was the special guest, called on Nigerian youths to support the Governor for the 2023 presidency. Asuku said youths must begin to look inward and support one of their own who has shown capacity in governance, if Nigeria must get it right this time.

He expressed happiness that people outside government has seen the good works and capacity of the Governor and are on their own, spreading the message all over the country.

While commending the youths for their initiative, he said: ‘Governor Bello will provide purposeful leadership and good governance if elected as President in the 2023 general elections. Anyone like him who has given women and young people the platform to be the drivers in their own affairs will perform well if elected into a higher office.

‘I must appreciate the efforts of the various groups standing up to fight for a better Nigeria in 2023. At this stage, we must come to the reality that there is the need to have a youthful candidate who has the capacity to lead this country out of its present challenges and Governor Bello is the right fit in this regard.’

He said that the governor has shown himself as a pan-Nigeria leader in his appointment that cut across different tribal groups, coupled with the capacity he displayed in tackling insecurity.