Youths group known as Awogu Team have started mobilizing support for the Chairman of Ogbaru local government area of Anambra state, Chief Arinzechukwu Awogu to contest for Ogbaru Federal House of Representatives in 2023.

The youths who moved from community to community soliciting for support and sensitizing the residents on the need for them to fully participate in the electoral process to elect their choice candidate than to watch political jobbers to hijack the position through back doors.

The Awogu Team who visited the Oduah of Akili Ogidi Chief Paul Ifeanachor, Udom-Eze of Akili Ogidi Chief Joseph Chiejina and Obeagwe youths promised them to mobilize all those without voter’s cards and those who have not registered before now to the council area to be registered.

The coordinator of the group Mr. Ekene Emordi said that the group had gone to Chief Awogu to beg him to come and rescue the constituency from decay, saying that since 1999 it has not produced good candidates that attracted dividend of democracy to the area.

He said that they have look round and saw that it was only the council boss that has the capacity to change the narratives of the constituency based on his achievements within the period he has been the council chairman of the Ogbaru.

Emordi said that the essence of the community visitation was to seek support and to convince the people to be part of electioneering instead of being an onlooker, saying that responses from the community leaders showed their quest for positive change.

The Executive Assistant to Governor Obiano on Community Liaison Mr. Charles Nwaoma who is also a member of Awogu Team while addressing the community leaders said that the reason they were supporting the council boss was that he attracted several projects and appointments to the area within the shortest period he has been in the office.

“We are tired of politicians who are promising and failing us. We are tired of those who represented and who are representing us in both state, federal houses and senate but could not attract federal government to rehabilitate Ogbaru-Imo-Rivers federal road that links the three states.

“We have look at the those who want to contest for the House Reps and said that we don’t want the old cargo again but youths who has our plight at heart and decided that chief Awogu will be our liberator that take us to the promised land. We approached him and asked him to run that we shall mobilize support and that is what we are doing now, moving from one village to another because we want positive change.

“We know that power lies on the electorates now and their voter’s cards are their weapon and strength to elect any credible candidates and that is why we are clamoring for registration of voter’s card for those who lost theirs and those who have not registered before to come out en masse for our onward convening them to the LGA for the exercise” Nwaoma stated.

Some of the community leaders and youth leaders including Chief Ifeanachor, Chief Chiejina and Uche Onwura commanded the youths for their efforts to ensure peaceful election.

They however pledged their unalloyed support to the aspiration of Chief Awogu who have proven himself within the shortest period as council chairman more than those who have been in elected position for twelve years without any meaningful achievement.