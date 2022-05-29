From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Some Nigerian youths have expressed displeasure over the defection of a PDP Aspirant, Peter Obi into the Labour Party after the deal has been sealed to have Sampson Uchenna Charles as its Presidential Candidate in the 2023 general elections.

This has instigated worries amongst youths as they were in the know, how Sampson Uchenna Charles single-handedly resurrected the Labour Party with his hard-earned resources.

During the weekend, in a press statement issued and signed by Amb. Crystal Ike, Director Media/Publicity & Strategy, S.U.C. Campaign Org., Amalgamated Youth / Women Organization of Nigeria pointed out that they are solidly behind the candidacy of Sampson Uchenna Charles who turned the current Labour Party around with his resources.

“We the youths and women organizations reinforce our full loyalty and total commitment to Sampson Uchenna Charles and we are ready to follow his directives at anytime because we are a movement based on ideology and vision, it is true that the same cancer of corruption for which our presidential candidate is determined to destroy is very paramount in Labour Party and the same politicians with their same antics have now seen Labour Party as a fall back when the heat of their corrupted parties is too much to bear.

“As a movement, we shall continue to mobilize Nigerian youths and women especially the deprived to wake up and take over their Nation. Political parties in Nigeria are mere platform and in most cases likened to private companies where few powerful executives trade and make personal gains at the expense of majority of their members.

“The fundamental principles of our movement which comprises of the FANN, SUC and all of the National youths, women associations under the umbrella of the Amalgamated Youths / Women Organization is bent on building a brand New Nigeria and it’s not about political parties because parties are mere platforms and in most cases without membership but just INEC registration certificate.

“We shall most importantly intensify our sensitization and mobilization of all of Nigerian youths/ women, the neglected and abandoned in our society.

We shall never compromise our principles for the building of a new Nation of Nigeria.

“The current political class has destroyed our Nation and we are determined to rebuild Nigeria irrespective of party affiliations”, he assured.

