From Okwe Obi, Abuja

A socio-political organisation, Boki Concerned Youths, has endorsed the candidacy of Mike Abang Obi as Boki Local Government Chairman, in Cross River State, in the 2023 general polls.

The group’s spokesman, Ncha Rudolf Bessong, in a statement yesterday, said if elected, Obi would restore Ochibe-Boki socio political body, fight deforestation and anti echo system activities.

“It is not longer news that Chief Mike Abang Obi is contesting for the number one seat/Chairmanship position of Boki LGC in 2023 having invested so much in Boki politics since the advent of democracy in 1999 to date.

“His philanthropic disposition, magnanimity, resilience, liberal, open door policy, stability, growth and development of Boki nation etc., are most of his outstanding qualities that are prompting him to answer the Clarion call.

“He is a politician with an address, a business consultant locally and internally. Below are some of objectives if given the mandate:

“Consolidation of existing peace in Boki as exemplified by Pastor John Ewa’s led govt; Restoration of Ochibe-Boki socio political body

“Fight deforestation and anti echo system activities; to attract govt. and Donor Agencies to Boki; to evenly spread developmental projects across the 11 Political Wards of Boki;

“Encourage/improve regeneration of plants; to be prudent and accountable to the citizenry; emancipation of Boki people from political slavery and political oligarchy and lot more,” he said.