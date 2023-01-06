From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has said that the youths will deliver victory to the All Progressives Congress ( APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu, in the February 25 presidential poll.

Bello, who is also the National Youth Coordinator of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign, stated this, on Friday, in Abuja, while speaking at the National Youth Town Hall Meeting, organised his directorate.

The governor, while stating that the forthcoming presidential poll is about young persons, as well as generations unborn, charged Nigerian youths not to allow those, who allegedly mismanaged the country in the past to return to power.

According to him, “We have the youth mandate to deliver our candidate from top to bottom in this general election.

This election is not about you (Tinubu), it is about our generation and the children unborn. Your Excellency, God has blessed you. We need you (Tinubu) more than you need us. The younger generation needs you, Nigeria needs you, we all need you, don’t trouble yourself sir.

“The Nigerian youths asked me to tell you that you have won. This election, we are going to win it landslide, because we are determined to take the bull by the horn and take our future in our hands.

“We are not going to allow those that have mismanaged this country for 16 years to return again. That will never happen. This election has been won from top to bottom, from the leaders to the youths, to women, to people living with special needs.”

Tinubu, while speaking at the Town Hall meeting, commended Nigerian youths for their resilience and promised to create opportunities for them to thrive, if he emerges president.

.

“There is no single sub-sector of our population that is more important than you the youth, you outnumber all of us, you are strong, you are intelligent, and your support is the key to unlocking the economic prosperity and progress of our nation. I am very proud of the Nigerian youth.

“I will bring you hope from darkness of hopelessness. God forbid, we are not going to allow them back. We are going to use our PVC, we are going to vote our values, our expectation, we are going to vote our today and restore our tomorrow.

“My running mate and I are giving you assurance to renew your hope. I promise that you will play a vital role steering the wheels of my administration. You will have enough electricity to power your home and investment,” he stated.