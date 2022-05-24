From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

President of the 9th Senate and prime presidential aspirant of the All Progressive’s Congress, Senator Ahmad Lawan on Monday received commendations from the Governor of Niger State, Sani Bello for what the Governor described as Lawan’s years patriotic public service which he said has earned the Presidential hopeful adequate qualifications to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Just as the Governor of the Power state said that he believes that mandate is service and that Lawan, having served 23 years as a Parliamentarian ,has served well enough to become the next president of the country so as to build on the successes of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ahmad Lawan received Bello’s encomiums when the Governor hosted the presidential aspirant who came to meet with delegates for the presidential primary election of the party at the Government House Minna.

Governor Bello acknowledged that no one has the record of the Senate President in terms of being a lawmaker adding that it’s a testament that the aspirant is a good man.

“He has been in the National Assembly since 1999 and I don’t think anyone has broken that record in Nigeria and that shows that he is a good man”, he said.

He assured the Presidential Aspirant, Lawan that Niger state delegates will do what is right during the presidential primary election of the party.

The Presidential aspirant Senator Ahmad Lawan said, having worked at the National Assembly for 23 years, and as the current Senate President who has shown capability to collaborate with his colleagues to ensure peace and stability at the upper Legislative Chamber irrespective of their party differences, he can replicate same in the entire country if given the mandate.

Addressing the attentive assembly of party delegates Senator Lawan, who acknowledged the insecurity in Niger State and the efforts of the state and federal government to address it, emphasized that security, agriculture, education and economy will be his top most priorities when he becomes Nigeria’s president.

He disclosed; “It is my intention to build on the successes that our President will attain when he leaves office. I believe that we need to consider the architecture of our security system. I believe in citizen participation in security. I want to see a situation where citizens who volunteer to give security information are protected. I want to see a situation where the traditional institutions play a role in securing our communities. That will be my priority.

“I also want to have the opportunity to serve as President to build on the successes of President Mohammadu Buhari on the economy of Nigeria. I believe it is not yet what we want but we are better than many countries.

Lawan continued; “Niger state is an agricultural state. I want a situation where at least every zone in the state will have one crop that will be known for production, processing and for marketing. That is to say it is not enough for us in Niger state to produce yams only. We should produce the yams, process the yams and sell them with higher value. I believe that this is one way to deal with youth unemployment and poverty.

“I promise to reform the educational system. This will be an opportunity for us to develop our country. Until we are able to reform our educational system most of our youths will not be that kind of tomorrow’s leaders that can lead us after we leave”.

In their separate remarks, Senators Orji Uzor Kalu and Sani Musa, who are part of the campaign team of the Senate President told the delegates that they brought a good market to them assuring them that their aspirant has the capacity and competence to lead the Nation and they will not regret voting for him.

The Senate President and Presidential Aspirant was at the Palace of Emir of Minna, Dr. Umar Farouq Bahago to seek his royal blessings. He also urged the state Chairman of the party, Haliru Zakari Jikantoro, to ensure violent, free, and fair primary elections in the state.