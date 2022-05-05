From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) has demanded the immediate resignation of ministers and other federal appointees interested in contesting the 2023 general elections.

The National chairman of the party, Dan Nwanyanwu, who made the debate, at the National Executive Committee ( NEC) meeting of the party, on Thursday, in Abuja, charged President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the affected appointees to resign immediately.

Federal ministers who have indicated to contest for the 2023 presidential elections are Chibuike Amaechi, Chris Ngige, Emeka Nwajuba ministers of Transport, Labour and Employment and Education (state) respectively, as well as Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, who is alleged to be eyeing the Kebbi State governorship seat.

The ZLP chairman noted that it immoral for the appointees to remain office, while seeking to contest the 2023 general elections. He expressed disappointment that President Buhari has allegedly been silent over the failure of the ministers to resign.

“NEC condemns the president’s silence on the appointees in the government who are seeking elective offices. It is absurd. It has not happened in our history. It raises a morality question and ZLP believes that there should be moral content in politics. President Muhammadu Buhari this is not right.

“The NEC therefore calls on the president to direct all those who have indicated interest to run to resign immediately. It shouldn’t be happening under his watch.

“This is not right. It should not be accepted by you. Act as we know you to direct them to resign their position and go contest the positions they want. This is the position of most Nigerians. It is not right and we should not allow it to be a part of our political culture,” Nwanyanwu said.

The party chairman also decried the high fees fixed by the All Progressives Congress ( APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the purchase of their nomination forms for the 2023 polls. He said that is an incentive for corruption.

According to him, ” NEC condemns in strongest terms the high nomination fees charged by the APC and PDP. We urged them to revisit and reverse the fees.

“Somebody wants to contest for the office of president, you are charging him N100 million whereas he won’t earn up to 40m in office. That is an encouragement to steal while in office…

“You cannot shut the youths out. We have been calling on youths and women to come and use this opportunity provided by ZLP don’t be an internet tiger, come and join our party and get forms. The good thing is that Young people have been joining our party.”