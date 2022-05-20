From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) has said its considering a change of name to make it more inclusive, ahead of the 2023 general elections, noting that it is part of efforts to reposition it for future challenges.

The national chairman of the party, Dan Nwanyanwu, stated this, while briefing journalists, on the outcome of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, on Friday, in Abuja. However, Nwanyanwu explained that the name change will not affect the mission and vision of the opposition party.

He urged youths, women,as well as person’s with disabilities, interested in contesting the 2023 polls to take of its free nomination forms for their category to contest the elections on its platform.

According to him, with the conclusion of ZLP congresses in most of the states in the country, the party would commence its primaries on May 27 with the state houses of Assembly nomination and conclude with the presidential primary on June 1.

“We have held our congresses across the states, except in few states, that we will soon conclude their own congresses. We are also ready with the primaries in line with the timetable published by INEC. Our primaries for the state assemblies wil commence on the 27th and terminate with the presidential primary on 1st of June where the presidential candidate will be unveiled.

“We are calling on the youth to use this window. This opportunity of free nomination for them, for women, for people living with disability to come and run on our platform,” Nwanyanwu said.

He added “the ZLP NEC also considered tinkering with its name, changing its name to something that will be more accommodating. We are coming up with a new name to accommodate all shades of opinion. This party Will grow and be better than what it is.

“We don’t want to leave any group behind. But everything must be hinged on the people. On the masses. It is not a question of having an ideology that will not protect the people. We will not lose sight of our ideology. We will not lose sight of our mission and vision.”