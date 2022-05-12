From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

National chairman of the the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Dan Nwanyanwu, on Thursday, charged President Muhammadu Buhari to sack all ministers and appointees who have indicated interest to contest the 2023 polls, if they fail to resign by May 16.

Nwanyanwu, who gave the charge, at a press briefing, in Abuja, lauded the President for directing ministers and other appointees with political ambition to resign their appointments.

However, he stated that allowing appointees who have indicated interest to contest the 2023 polls to continue in government, even if they change their by minds will be inimical to the present administration.

According to him, “let him (President) not stop there. It is possible that some of them will now retract their steps and say they are withdrawing. Mr president don’t listen to them. They have lost fate in your government.

“They no longer trust your administration. Leaving them behind, they will sabotage you because their mind, body and soul is somewhere else in that adventure they intended to embark on.

“If any of them decides to withdraw Mr president sack them after Monday so that we can have new people finish this administration.”

Furthermore, the ZLP decried the face-off between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), which has led to strike by the latter in the past three months.

He threatened that 15 political parties

will join the university students protest over the shut down of public universities, if the federal government fails to resolve it’s impasse with ASUU, without further delay.