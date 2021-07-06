From John Adams, Minna

A Chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Niger state, Alhaji Usman Tinau Mohammed has thrown his weight behind the resolution of the Southern Governor’s Forum on the zoning of the 2023 Presidency, saying that the south should produce the President in 2023 in line with the principle of zoning.

“I think for equity, justice and fairness, let the south produce the next president come 2023. That is the only way justice will be seen to have been done”.

Alhaji Tinau Mohammed who spoke to newsmen in Minna, shortly after an expanded meeting of the state chapter of the All Progressive Congress, presided over by state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello where zoning arrangements for political offices in the state ahead of 2023 elections were ratified, believed that any arrangements short of the south producing the President in 2023 “is not negotiable”.

Alhaji Tinau who is the Director General of the state pension board pointed out that the zoning arrangements for both elective and appointment offices at all levels has brought peace and stability in the system since 1999, and therefore urged all political parties in the country to respect and adhere strictly to it for fairness and justices.

Alhaji Tinau while commending the state governor, Abubakar Sani Bello and the leadership of the party in the state for respecting the zoning arrangements put in place since 1999, said the decision will further enhance the chances of the party in the next election, adding that it has put the party in a winning way.

“I commended the governor for his leadership quality for standing by the zoning arrangements, also the leadership of the party in the state for ensuring that every zone in the state is given equal representation in the sharing of political offices, both elective and appointment.

“As a party we must respect this zoning arrangements both at the local, state and the national level. This is the best thing to do in a democratic system, internal democracy must be encouraged if we must move forward as a country”.

He equally commended the governor Boni led national caretaker committee of the party for ensuring an atmosphere of peace and stability in the party since it assumed office, stressing that the huge success recorded in just concluded party membership revalidation and registration exercise across the country was a credit to the caretaker committee.

“Today the party can boast of over 40 million members so they have done very well. The party is doing what is expected of a political party”, he said.

On his political ambition come 2023, Alhaji Tinau said he has not decided yet but however added that “if the people of my constituency found me worthy of service, I will not hesitate”. He added.