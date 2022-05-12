From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Ekiti State Governor and Presidential aspirant of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Kayode Fayemi said zoning of the presidential seat in the 2023 election will build trust and confidence in the Nigeria project.

Fayemi disclosed this in Maiduguri, Borno on Thursday in an interview with newsmen shortly after addressing APC delegates at the party secretariat.

“Nigeria is a diverse country and there are diverse competency. There are competent people across the the country but in a multi-cultural, multi-dimensional and multi-religious society, you also need zoning to build trust and confidence,” he declared.

He however said zoning should not suppress competence and democracy. He asked politicians to abide by whatever zoning arrangements put in place by theor parties. He said he will abide by the APC decision on the issue.

He said he will address human security including food and environmental security if given the ticket of his party and elected Nigeria president.

He also said the insecurity in the northeast requires use of technology. He assured he would deploy satellite to the troubled region if he becomes the president.

“It is an opportunity to build on what President Buhari has done and to also address the gaps because government is continuous,” he said.

