From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Enugu Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ben Nwoye, has raised the alarm that politicians particularly from the northern senatorial district of the state, were heating up the polity of the state.

He said the next governor of the state will not be based on zoning and sub-ethnic origin but on competence, capacity and clear-cut programme that would better the lot of the people.

Nwoye said goings on in the state far ahead of 2023 were huge distractions to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi whose second term was yet to go half way.

Alluding to a recent large gathering of politicians from the Enugu North senatorial district, where speakers, including Chuka Utazi, boasted that Nsukka people would retain the governorship seat in 2023 after their son, Ugwuanyi, the APC chairman said such assertion was a careless statement capable of triggering crisis in the state.

He described the staging of open campaigns in the state in the guise of cultural symposia and mini-rallies against the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) guidelines as an aberration.

He warned leaders from the Nsukka zone to desist from making divisive and inflammatory statements capable of defining Governor Ugwuanyi as a clannish leader and not governor to all sections of the state.

According to him, the average Enugu indigene is worried about good governance and how to survive the hard times and not really about who becomes governor in 2023.