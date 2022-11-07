From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP),Adewole Adebayo has vowed to reform Nigeria’s pharmaceutical sector if elected.

He made this promise, in Jos at the 95th Annual National Conference of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, while delivering a speech.

Adebayo said that his party will establish a stable atmosphere in order for the pharmaceutical business to perform research that would assist the health sector and the economy.

According to Adebayo in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by his media aide, stated that: “You need a stable environment, the country has to be secure, then the business environment has to be protected and the regimes have to have policies that are stable so that your investments don’t go to waste.

“The first thing we will guarantee you is stability; your neighbourhood will be safe. There will be no riots, no unrest, and no boundaries, no kidnapping. You will be able to set up concerns from possible research to production, even to dispensation where you have your pharmacies across”.

Speaking further on his plans to enhance the health sector, Adebayo said, “I will ensure that public hospitals, including public dispensaries, are well-stocked and they are up to date.

“I would ensure that professionals when they finish from school, the first point of call before they go into private practice is a strong public health sector so that you will have spent a number of years using government money to do government resources, to do facilities before you go out to major on your own. The best health care people should be retained by the government.

“Thirdly, we will stabilize our currency. I’m not saying I will give you 1 naira to $1, no, I am saying that for planning purposes, if you have 500 Naira to the dollar in year one you have 500, not a dollar.

“The last thing which I will do is that we should have a system for the retention of our manpower in this country”.

He also noted that the economy needs to be kept stable because a lot of the components for the health sector, like medicine manufacturing, has foreign trade component to them.

Adebayo further disclosed that his party will take care of poverty, create nutritional balance for Nigerians by making sure there’s a food supply, provide housing and create adequate access to healthcare.

“In our government, we will take care of poverty, and take care of poverty, you need to do five things.

“First, you need to know that the revenue coming into the country has to be preserved for the people of that country; the second thing we will do is that we need to give nutritional balance to our people; then housing which is very important to health and to instability; then we deal with the general issue of accessing health care.

“The fifth component is that we need to give education to our people; education is what differentiates you from your cousins who are bricklayers, carpenters and whatever”, ”he said.

Adebayo said his government will support the pharmacy profession so that it will be self-regulating and have the highest standard of professional training given to pharmacists within the country and internationally.

He said, “Because the pharmaceutical field is also an employment both in the public and private sector, we will ensure that you have living wages and people who practice pharmacy do not automatically sign the oath of poverty.”

The theme of the conference was: “Synergizing Healthcare Professionals For Effective Delivery: Nigeria Post 2023 In Context”.